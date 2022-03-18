Business owner comes to Vegas to rev up customers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In this week's Nevada Built we introduce you to a business owner who came to the U.S. to pursue his dream. As 13 Action News anchor Todd Quinones reports, he arrived in Las Vegas and has been revving up customers.

"Alright, so it's going to get loud. So we've got to put these on," says Todd. "Yeah. We got to have protection on every time. We don't want to lose our hearing," says custom motorcycle shop owner Bar Himmelblau. "Alright. Let's go," says Todd.

Bar wasn't kidding.

(Sound of motorcycle)

"Wow! That's intense. That is intense," says Todd.

Getting peak performance out of motorcycles is all part of the appeal of HRP Customs.

ADRENALINE PUMPING

"I have to say, being in this room and watching you run this test, it was powerful. It got my adrenaline pumping," says Todd. "You're ready to go now?" says Bar. "Not quite. I'll stick to watching. I'm good. I'll leave that up to you," says Todd.

The test measures a motorcycle's horsepower, torque and air-fuel ratio. All of it feeding Bar's passion.

"It's a feeling that you can't describe. It's something that you connect with the machine that you just built two days ago on the lift. And it's just amazing feeling," says Bar.

"Because when you're on that motorcycle that you helped custom build, you could feel all this. It's getting more torque, for example. It's getting more power at a lower r.p.m.," says Todd. "You can feel all the changes that we do right away," says Bar.

CUSTOM MOTORCYCLES

Bar came to Las Vegas 3 years ago to open up his custom motorcycle shop off Arville near Flamingo.

"I've been doing it professionally for about 10 years now. I came from Israel and I have a big custom shop, just the same like that in Israel," says Bar.

In 3 years, he went from a 500 square foot shop, to one that is nearly 5,000 square feet. They do everything from custom welds on exhaust systems to sandblasting bike parts and custom paint jobs that get finished by baking in a 400 degree oven.

HPR Customs does everything from small modifications to essentially building the bike from scratch.

Bar says the high-performance enhancements for these bikes that can reach speeds of 160 miles per hour and higher are meant for the track, not the street.

"There is four tracks in Vegas to use. Some up north, some in the south. Very great tracks," says Bar.

Today he employs 4 people and is looking to hire more certified mechanics as he looks to continue expanding. In Las Vegas, I'm Todd Quinones.