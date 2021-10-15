Boulder City dummy business creating good fortune

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Every business owner is hoping for good fortune. But a Nevada Built business is literally making their own. That's right, they're creating their own good fortune inside a Boulder City workshop. It's fair to say the owner there, is no dummy.

"Howdy folks. Welcome to 13 Action News," says an animatronic cowboy.

CUSTOM CHARACTERS

"You guys did every single one of these. This is what you do," says 13 Action News anchor Todd Quinones. "Yeah, we make custom characters from scratch," says business owner, Olaf Stanton.

Since 1987, Characters Unlimited in Boulder City has been turning the dummy business into a global business.

"We've shipped to South America, Europe, China, Russia. But mostly the United States and Canada, is our main customers," says Stanton.

ZOLTAR

Among his cast of characters, the biggest of the big, Zoltar. A different version was first made famous in the 1988 movie Big, starring Tom Hanks.

"We found out in 2006, there wasn't a trademark on a Zoltar machine, or really anything Zoltar," says Stanton.

So Stanton jumped at the chance to use the name and copyright it.

"Zoltar is here to tell you. You can believe it," says animatronic fortune teller, Zoltar.

COMMERCIAL SUCCESS

The savvy business move leading to Liberty Mutual using Stanton's Zoltar in a recent commercial.

"We actually came out with a t-shirt which shows Zoltar riding away on the unicycle," says Stanton.

We took a tour of the Boulder City facility that Stanton runs, along with his adult children.

NOBODY ELSE

"This is like, almost like a museum feel to it, to some aspect," says Todd. "Yeah, so nobody else really does what we do. We're making a high scaler character right now for the Hoover Dam. It's going to be a fortune teller and it'll be on the Arizona side," says Stanton.

Chances are you have likely spotted one of Stanton's creations at tourist destinations, in front of places like souvenir shops and restaurants.

REMEMBER FOREVER

"If you're ever at Knott's Berry Farm, remember the guy in the jail cell that talked to you? That kind of simple thing sticks in people's minds and they they remember it forever," says Stanton.

Using simple animatronics, molds...

"We're going to take this stuff here. Pour it in here. It's a latex material," says Stanton.

And sometimes wireless mics.

USING KITSCH

"Howdy there, Todd. We're going to be on News 13," says an animatronic cowboy.

This Nevada Built business is using kitsch, to ignite nostalgia for adults and create memories for kids.

"Especially now with video games and the way graphics are becoming so detailed, it's like a movie. How do you compete against that?" asks Todd. "You know, we're not like the high end animatronics where they pay a quarter million dollars for a Disney type animatronic," says Stanton.

BELIEVE IN THE PRODUCT

And Stanton has no plans on changing things up.

"You got to believe in your product and we truly do," says Stanton.