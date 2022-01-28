A pipe dream turned Nevada Built company that keeps you safe

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — What started out as a pipe dream 30 years ago, has now turned into a Nevada Built company, that's helping keep us all safe. 13 Action News anchor Todd Quinones takes you behind the scenes at Prime Fabrication and Supply.

There's a saying, pressure bursts pipes. But here at Prime Fabrication and Supply that saying is treated as complete nonsense.

SPRINKLER SYSTEMS

That is what you would expect from a Nevada Built business that has been manufacturing piping for commercial sprinkler systems since 1992.

"When I started they were doing; Monte Carlo, New York, New York, the Levi factory out in Henderson... and we've done the Wynn, The Encore, all of Steve Wynn's projects," says Shop Foreman, Darren Browski.

He says their clients also include the Galleria Mall, Convention Center and Allegiant Stadium.

The piping they make for sprinkler systems has to be able to withstand pressure up to 200 pounds per square inch. Which is why they have little room for error as they keep pace with demand.

FAMILY OWNED

"It keeps busy. A welder should be doing close to two hundred outlets a day," says Browski.

The small family owned business is located near Desert Inn and the 15. They have 8 employees and their clients are located in Nevada, California and Utah.

"This is our pipe roll cutter. This is where we'll cut all of our pipes to length for the jobs," says Browski.

Along with sprinkler systems, Prime Fabrication and Supply also builds commercial shelving, even staging, lighting and convention set ups.

BENEFIT PUBLIC

The majority of what they do, often benefits the public, even if the public can't see it.

"Yeah, most people don't see it. You see a little sprinkler head sticking out of a ceiling sometimes or whatnot. But that's about it," says Browski.

So the next time you go into a hotel room, conference center or mall in the valley, look up and enjoy the view, knowing there's a good chance that sprinkler system keeping you and your family safe is Nevada Built.