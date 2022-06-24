LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Broadcasters Association and Foundation awarded a dozen college students a scholarship to help them focus on their studies.

The Tony & Linda Bonnici Scholarship Fund was created over 12 years ago, and has awarded 233 recipients.

“We are literally changing these people’s lives," said Eric Bonnici, Vice President and Executive Director of the Foundation.

The students were brought in, thinking they were going through a second round interview for the scholarship (in hopes to make it to the third round), but were told at the end that they would be receiving the money instead.

Tears rolled down faces as many were shocked and speechless.

"I just feel a lot of joy," said Briana Joseph, college senior.

The Bonnici's say they hope the students will continue to work hard and use the scholarships not only in a financial way, but also a way to stay connected and network within the foundation.

For more information on the Nevada Broadcasters Foundation, click here.