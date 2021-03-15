Nevada brands donating over $8K to the Last Prisoner Project

The Source+, with dispensaries in the Las Vegas Valley and Reno, in partnership with CAMP, Nevada’s first solventless cannabis cartridge brand, showed its support for the Last Prisoner Project throughout the month of February, raising a total of $8,450 for the organization.

Throughout February, The Source+ invited customers to round up purchases while shopping in-stores to directly benefit the Last Prisoner Project. Between its three retail locations, The Source+ was able to raise a total of $4,440 directly from in-store purchases.

In addition, CAMP donated $4,010 from proceeds of select products sold on Feb. 20, in honor of World Day of Social Justice.

The Last Prisoner Project is a team of cannabis industry leaders, criminal and social justice advocates, policy and education experts, and leaders in social justice and drug policy reform committed to freeing every prisoner of the war on drugs and fighting racial disparity in cannabis arrests.

The Source+ has prioritized giving back to its communities since its inception, resulting in cash donations of more than $50,000 and a food drive with more than 150,000 pounds of food donated to Three Square since 2017.

In 2020, The Source+ has supported local partners by donating over $18,000 to local nonprofits, including the Ink Ribbon Foundation, Forgotten Not Gone, St. Baldrick’s, Opportunity Village, and Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada.

For more information on the project, click here.