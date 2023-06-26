Nevada bill gives $1 million to hub for performing arts aiming to educate, train

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada officials funded $1 million to Broadway In the HOOD's newest campaign "The Legacy Theatre Project."

According to a press release, this funding, passed through Assembly Bill 525, makes the organization the first African-American owned and operated non-profit to receive this funding in the state’s history.

“This is just the beginning for The Legacy Theatre Project and being written into Assembly Bill 525 is truly an incredible blessing,” said Torrey Russell, founder of Broadway In The HOOD. "First and foremost, we want to thank Governor Lombardo for signing the bill and supporting many outstanding organizations across Nevada. We also want to extend a very special thank you to Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno, as well as the Nevada Black Legislative Caucus and Assemblyman Cameron (C.H.) Miller, who are amazing community leaders and have been a wonderful inspiration to Broadway In The HOOD."

The Legacy Theatre Project was launched by the program in May of this year. It's goal is to raise $25 million for the Legacy Theatre to become a hub for education, training, performing arts and community outreach.

"Headquartered in Las Vegas, the non-profit theatre program has served youth and young adults in underserved communities across the United States for 11 years and counting," officials said.

For more information, visit, www.thelegacytheatrelasvegas.com.