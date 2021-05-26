Nellis Air Force Base Exchange employees honored by Red Cross for saving life

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people who work at the Nellis Air Force Base Exchange were given a high honor for saving a retired military member's life.

Ikaipo Atienza and Alan Timbol were awarded Red Cross Certificates of Merit signed by the president.

Back in December, the two men took quick action after a military retiree was found unconscious.

They performed CPR and used a defibrillator until paramedics arrived.

Alan Timbol, Nellis AFB exchange, certificate of merit recipient

The honor is given to those who show the highest degree of concern for another person who is in distress.