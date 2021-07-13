NBA star Jason Richardson puts on special clinic for athletes in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A slam dunk for our community from an NBA superstar. Jason Richardson put on a clinic for athletes with Special Olympics Nevada.

Richardson played 14 seasons in the NBA and also won the slam dunk contest.

Monday, he spent some time at the Las Vegas Basketball Center helping athletes with disabilities work on things like layups, free throws, and more.

“I think it's awesome to get back to these athletes in the community, to get together for the first time in a long time. I think everybody is ready to move on and get past COVID,” Richardson said.

This was the first time the athletes have been able to play in person since the start of the pandemic.