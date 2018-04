Nature Tykes is a group of three to six-year-old children. They meet at Wetlands Park to learn and explore.

"I like a kid to be a kid, just running, arms outstretched, enjoying being outside," said Jody Walker who teaches the program on Wednesdays.

There are spring and fall sessions. For the past few years, the class has filled up the first day.

The groups meet on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

