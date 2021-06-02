Watch
National Teacher of the Year becomes Las Vegas' Citizen of the Month

First chosen as the 2021 National Teacher Of The Year and now another award! Juliana Urtubey is Las Vegas's June Citizen Of The Month.
Posted at 11:40 AM, Jun 02, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Juliana Urtubey was first chosen as the 2021 National Teacher of the Year and now she has another award.

The Las Vegas City Council honored her Wednesday morning during their regularly scheduled meeting.

The special education teacher works at Booker Elementary and says she sees the award as a chance to highlight all the hard work teachers do.

"There are so many amazing classroom teachers in Clark County and across the state. And a part of my leadership journey has been to connect with teachers and I am so grateful," Urtubey said.

Urtubey is the first teacher in Nevada to win the National Teacher of the Year title.

