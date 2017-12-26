National Park Service announces fee-free days for 2018

The National Park Service invites the public to experience all national parks on four days in 2018. The 2018 entrance fee-free days are:

• January 15: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

• April 21: First Day of National Park Week

• September 22: National Public Lands Day

• November 11: Veterans Day

Fee-free days for national parks mark opportunities for the public to participate in service projects, enjoy ranger-led programs, or just spend time with family and friends exploring these diverse and special places.

Last year, 331 million people visited national parks, spending $18.4 billion, which supported 318,000 jobs across the country and had a $35 billion impact on the U.S. economy.

Additional information can be obtained at www.nps.gov/brca or by calling the park’s information line at (435) 834-5322