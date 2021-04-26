National Kindergarten Day giveaway winners announced

On April 21, the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office hosted the Nevada College Savings National Kindergarten Day virtual webinar and giveaway.

At the conclusion of the event, two giveaway winners were announced, with one receiving a $50 Best Buy gift card and the other receiving a scholarship towards an SSGA Upromise 529 college savings plan account worth $529.

The winner of the $50 Best Buy gift card was: Susan Doyle

The winner of the $529 scholarship towards an SSGA Upromise 529 college savings plan account was: Omar Damian Gomez

During the webinar, Treasurer Conine hosted an informative discussion on assistance available to Nevada families for planning, saving, and paying for higher education expenses.

Attendees also heard from a school program director, school counselor and parents, who shared how they are working to ensure Nevada’s youth achieve their educational goals.