National Hemophilia Foundation hosting virtual wine festival

Wine is fine and it’s even finer when it raises awareness for the Nevada Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation.

Support the local Nevada organization helping the more than 30,000 Nevadans navigate the complex road of living with bleeding disorders while sipping on great vino and bidding on luxurious auction items at the 6th Annual Wine Fest on April 17 at 6 p.m.

All funds raised stay right here in Nevada to provide ongoing support and advocacy to local children and families living with bleeding disorders.

This year's wine fest is a virtual event led by “Wine Hosts” who register a tasting room and set a fundraising goal for their room. Interested wine lovers can register by clicking here.

Wine Hosts must reserve their space by April 7 to ensure delivery of all items by the event.

The 6th Annual Wine Fest is sponsored by Octapharma.

Tasting Room’s will receive benefits based on the level of funds they raise:

Basic Tasting Room: $50 - $149 Raised

- Wine Box with sponsor swag items and informational brochures

- Invitation to live tasting class on zoom led by a wine expert on how to properly taste wine

- List of recommended wines and menu shared with Host

Bistro Tasting Room: $150 - $349 Raised

- Hosts will receive a “Bistro Kit” include candles, wine tasting bags, and a total of 1 bottle of wine

- All items provided in Basic Tasting Room

Lounge Tasting Room: $350 - $499 Raised

- Hosts will receive a “Lounge Kit” including a total of two bottles of wine, a set of 10 tasting glasses, 10 coasters, and 10 paper write-on wine glass tags, 10 tasting notebooks & pens

- All items provided to Basic & Bistro Rooms

VIP Tasting Room: $500+ Raised

- Hosts will receive a “VIP Kit” including 10 premium wine glasses, a total of four bottles of wine, and $50 gift cards to provide hors d’oeuvres to guests

- Invitation to the join the event early and be led by a wine expert in a private wine tasting class leading a tasting of the four wines

- Early Access to Silent Auction starting on April 12

- All items provided to Lounge, Bistro & Basic Rooms

Celebrity Tasting Room $750 - $1,000 Raised

- Hosts will receive a “Celebrity Kit” including a chocolate tasting box and a total of 6 bottles of wine shipped directly to host

- All items provided above

Superstar Tasting Room $1,000 - $1,499 Raised

- Hosts will receive a “Superstar Kit” including a wine aerator and a total of 15 bottles of wine shipped directly to the host

- All items provided above

Luminary Tasting Room $1,500+ Raised

- Hosts will receive a “Luminary Kit” including engraved custom wine key and a total of 20 bottles of wine shipped directly to the host

- All items provided above

Bleeding disorders are life-threatening, debilitating, and expensive to treat. A child with severe Hemophilia will spend over $200,000 annually to prevent bleeding. Some children and adults build up inhibitors to the treatment and the costs can exceed $1,000,000 per year.

Failure to preventatively treat the disorder can result in prolonged painful bleeds that cause permanent and severe damage.