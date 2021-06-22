National Flip Flop Day helps homeless population

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was all in honor of National Flip Flop Day.

The popular summer shoe can help the homeless as our temperatures rise.

It's a story that is Positively Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Fashion Council along with firefighters of the Southern Nevada Burn Foundation are collecting flip flops to help the homeless avoid painful and costly injuries.

The group has collected 1,000 pairs!

You can still donate until Friday.

There are drop off locations at several fire stations and local businesses including Samba-Latte in Summerlin, Wicked Donuts, and Mora Ice Creamery.