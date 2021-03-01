National Blackjack Day festivities taking over Rampart casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There are only a few things that are more Vegas than blackjack, so celebrating National Blackjack Day has quickly become a tradition for locals at Rampart Casino.

This year, the casino is bringing back some fan favorites as they celebrate throughout the day.

While the origins of blackjack (also known as 21) are not fully known, it’s said that the game began in French casinos in 1700.

National Blackjack Day was created to not only bring attention to the game, but the declining number of casinos that still offer a 3:2 payout - hence the day falling on March 2.

Guests can join the team at Rampart Casino who will be offering the following to celebrate National Blackjack Day:

- Free Blackjack lessons throughout the day: 8 a.m., 10 a.m., Noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. (please note social distancing will be enforced, masks are required, and all other state mandates followed)

- The casino bars will boast the Jack in Black cocktail for $3.20 – a mix of Jack Daniels Old No. 7, coffee liqueur, and cola.

- Clubhouse Deli will feature the Double Down Burger for $10.99 featuring two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, and pickles on a toasted sesame seed bun. Served with French fries and a soft drink.

- The 2021 Blackjack Bonus throughout the day (beginning at 10 a.m.), will reward any Blackjack player that hits a $10 Suited Blackjack (minimum $10 bet), a bonus $20 free bet. (Must be a Rampart Rewards club member)