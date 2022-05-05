National Atomic Testing Museum gives kids a hands-on learning experience

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Inspiring young minds through hands-on activities.

The National Atomic Testing Museum gave kids the chance to learn about science by bridging science fiction with real science.

There were Star Wars characters surrounding the kids to celebrate "May the 4th be with you." However, they are also explaining science experiments from water filtration to robotics and discovering fossils.

It's an approach to science in the state of Nevada with real-world application to today's issues. The idea is to expose the next generation to developing science and technology that is working with current and future issues like water conservation and filtration through Nevada's drought.

The Las Vegas Science and Technology Festival will run through May 7.