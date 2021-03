LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today, NASCAR teamed up with Clark County School District police, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers for Convoy of Hope.

Organizers say they gathered and gave out 36,000 pounds of food to help the local community.

It was enough to fill four police cars and four pickup trucks.

They also gave out socks and hygiene kits.