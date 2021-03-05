Naqvi Injury Law awards 2021 scholarship

Naqvi Injury Law has awarded its 2021 college scholarship to Yousra Mohamed, a student from Houston who is studying biochemistry at the University of Southern California (USC).

Yousra maintained a 5.24 GPA in high school, despite being the primary caregiver for a family member.

In her essay, Mohamed said that when she became a primary caregiver at 10 years old, she began a journey that not only filled her with empathy and motivation, but informed her academic interests and pursuit of public service.

In addition to her academic successes, Mohamed participated in work with the National Honors Society and the animal non-profit Memorial Hermann Southeast.

Naqvi Injury Law offers an annual scholarship to post-secondary students in the U.S. who have a minimum 3.0 GPA and a verified LOA (letter of acceptance) or proof of enrollment from a college or trade school institution. Applications are accepted throughout the year, and the scholarship is awarded in January.

The Naqvi Injury Law scholarship program was founded by Farhan Naqvi, an award-winning personal injury attorney who founded his firm in 2008.

To learn more about Farhan Naqvi and Naqvi Injury Law, visit their website.