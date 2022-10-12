NAACP and the Bolden Area Command kick-start "Reading with a Cop" Initiative

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Breaking down barriers between Police and minority communities is the mission of the NAACP along with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

Wednesday, local law enforcement read to students at Democracy Prep Agassi Campus as apart of the Bolden Area Commands' effort to do more community policing. They say being out in the community has played a major role in law enforcement developing trustworthy relationships within local black and brown communities in Las Vegas.

Several Metro officers read to students at the Democracy Prep Agassi campus, to show students their mission - to protect and serve.

Timothy Hatchett, Captain with the Bolden Area Command, says, "We have to be able to partner with the community and part of that is getting connected with the kids."

Pastor West Kelcey West, Education Chair Member for the NAACP says it all starts with reaching the youth.

"Reading to them, allowing them to get to see and interact with law enforcement to understand that we are that village. We talk about that village all the time, but today, that village is on campus," said Pastor West.

The NAACP along with Bolden Area Command created 'reading with a cop" to bridge the divide between minorities and law enforcement.

"We feel it's important that we lead the charge in helping our young people that law enforcement is here to protect them and the best way to do that is bringing people all together," said Pastor West.

The local NAACP chapter says many adults in communities of color share a common distrust for police.

By reaching the younger generations, the NAACP, along with the police departments help, hope they can break down those barriers.

"Bolden Area Command is specifically about partnerships, without pastors like Kelsey West and also the NAACP we would not be as successful as we are," said Captain Hatchett.

