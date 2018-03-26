'Mystere' to host free open rehearsals starting in April

Fans of Cirque du Soleil's "Mystere" can get a look inside the production starting in April.

With a new schedule beginning April 21, every Saturday from 3-3:30 p.m., fans will have the opportunity to observe cast members from the show as they rehearse for the evening’s performance. Guests will also receive an exclusive offer by presenting a special voucher from the open rehearsal at the box office.

Spectators are encouraged to post photos on social media, but video and flash photography will not be permitted. The complimentary open viewings will take place at the Mystère Theatre inside Treasure Island hotel-casino. Guests of all ages are welcome to attend.

Open rehearsals are subject to cancellation. To confirm that day’s activity, please call the box office at 702-894-7722.

