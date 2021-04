LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new exhibit at AREA15 is taking you on a trip outer space.

"Stellar" is the latest installation inside Museum Fiasco and the new exhibit is intended to take passengers on a one-of-a kind journey.

Museum Fiasco Manager Paco Alvarez says "Stellar" is quickly gaining popularity.

"This artwork speaks for itself, it's the kind of artwork that you become fully immersed in," Alvarez said.

To learn more about "Stellar" and Museum Fiasco click here.