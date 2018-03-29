Most Imaginative Bartender accepting entries in Las Vegas

The best bartenders in Las Vegas can compete for a chance to be named the Most Imaginative Bartender (MIB) in a competition presented by Bombay Sapphire.

Local competitions will take place throughout the U.S. and Canada between April 9 and May 16. An event in Las Vegas will be held April 23-24.

80 bartenders from the U.S. and Canada will be selected from the local events to advance to one of eight regional competitions, with airfare and hotel provided. And two winners from each regional competition will move on to the finals in England.

Competitors will be judged on factors like Flavor, Appearance, Bartender Presentation, and Imagination. Each competitor must bring their own equipment, though Bombay Sapphire Gin and ice will be provided at the events.

The winner of the MIB in London will be featured in digital content on GQ and other Conde Nast digital properties and will receive a stipend of $10,000 from the United States Bartenders' Guild.

Those interested in entering the competition must do so here by March 31.