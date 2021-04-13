Moon Valley Nurseries releasing new tree list for spring

Picking the right tree or palm for your yard and climate is crucial when sprucing up your yard this season.

Moon Valley Nurseries is providing a helpful list of the most popular trees and palms to garden in your yard this year.

Moon Valley Nurseries recommends planting these popular trees and palms:

- Green Emerald Blueberry

- Carolina Cherry

- Piru King Palm

- Resort Style Date Palms

For gardening and planting tips, Moon Valley Nurseries Pros can provide recommendations on:

- Where to plant for longevity and optimal performance

- How to properly fertilize and trim your trees and palms

- How trees can decrease the home’s energy bill

- Trending landscape designs

For more information, click here.