Moon Valley Nurseries releasing new tree list for spring

Posted at 1:18 PM, Apr 13, 2021
Picking the right tree or palm for your yard and climate is crucial when sprucing up your yard this season.

Moon Valley Nurseries is providing a helpful list of the most popular trees and palms to garden in your yard this year.

Moon Valley Nurseries recommends planting these popular trees and palms:

- Green Emerald Blueberry

- Carolina Cherry

- Piru King Palm

- Resort Style Date Palms

For gardening and planting tips, Moon Valley Nurseries Pros can provide recommendations on:

- Where to plant for longevity and optimal performance

- How to properly fertilize and trim your trees and palms

- How trees can decrease the home’s energy bill

- Trending landscape designs

For more information, click here.

