Money, Baby! inside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is hiring

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Money, Baby!, the multifaceted, high-energy sports venue from Clive Collective opening at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, is now hiring for 150 part-time and full-time positions for its summer 2021 opening.

Positions include management, prep cook, dishwasher, line cook, receiver, security hosts, restaurant host, VIP host, VIP marketing host, model barback, model bartender, food runner, model server and model service assistant.

Interested candidates should submit resumes at MoneyBabyLV.com. Auditions will be held on May 13-14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Theater inside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

“Money, Baby! is going to be a venue like none other in Las Vegas, combining restaurant, nightlife, sports viewing and betting, so we are looking for a variety of energetic, positive and dedicated individuals who will share our company’s core values and provide an outstanding experience for our guests,” said Erron Halen, director of operations.