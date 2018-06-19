Mom-owned business group growing in popularity

A business is hard to run, especially with kids in tow. That is why CEO moms are coming together to support each other.

The Mom-Owned Business Nation started as a Facebook group in Oregon. The mommy group is growing everywhere, even here in Las Vegas and Henderson.

"This one likes to spit and make messes... With little kids it makes life interesting," said Abbie Fox, owner of Foxy Photography.

Fox paints her own backdrops right next to her daughter's playpen. Being a mother of three can't slow down her photography business.

"We're really trying hard to stay together as a family while trying to build a business, but yes we're all very much a part of the business," said Fox.

Fox is taking a calculated risk joining the MOB Nation. The women meet monthly – think of it as a chamber of commerce for moms. For the full membership at $49 a month, not only do they get to network, they also help technologically savvy moms like Fox use Facebook and Instagram to reach more customers.

It could pay off for Fox.

"The more women that I can get in front of and show my business to and show what I can do, the more people that are going to be attracted to my business," said Fox.

The first meeting is June 26 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Avery’s Coffee in Village Square and it's free.

You can opt for just the monthly meetings for $10 per person.