Mojave Max watch begins and kids can participate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are on Mojave Max watch right now.

And your kids can get in on the fun!

All they have to do is guess when the desert tortoise will emerge from his burrow!

If they get it right, they'll score a new laptop and a backpack filled with outdoor gear.

PREVIOUS STORY: 'Mojave Max Watch' is officially underway

They'll also get a pizza party and a field trip to Springs Preserve for their class.

Students in grades K through 5 can participate.

All they have to do is go online and submit their guess at ww.Mojavemax.Com/learn/emergence-contest/index.