After ten years in Las Vegas, the las performance of "Mindfreak Live!" will take place at the Luxor hotel-casino on October 28, 2018.

Cirque du Soleil and Criss Angel have been collaborating on the show for over 4,000 performances. According to Cirque du Soleil Senior Vice President Jerry Nadal, Criss is leaving the show "to explore other opportunities."

"Criss is a visionary artist and watching his illusions come to life on stage has been an incredible experience," Nadal added.

Tickets for "Mindfreak Live!" are on sale for all remaining performances. You can buy them here.

