LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — They have escaped from prison! Michael Myers and his horse, also known as, Red Sonya Rafael, have been lurking through Valley neighborhoods for some classic Halloween fun.

“We’ve actually had a lady, we snuck up on in a community, who actually broke down in tears,” said Christina Thomas, an accomplice of Red Sonya Rafael. “She was so happy to see and touch a horse."

The frightening pair go around town giving out treats and good spirits, as horses have been clinically proven to have a calming effect on humans.

“This particular horse is comfortable out in public, and around costumes, around people, and it’s just a really good way to give back to the community,” Thomas said.

Red Sonya Rafael trots across Southern Nevada every year to bring smiles to children.

“I think this is amazing. It’s really cool,” said Joyce Thomas.

Thanks to the new Michael Myers film, Halloween Kills, kids of all ages, recognize the 1978 character.

“I think it was scary,” said Jemma Thomas. “I liked it a lot.”

However, make no mistake. Red Sonya Rafael are still wanted criminals, and police are hunting them down. Detectives in Boulder City have received a tip that Red Sonya Rafael will be at Boulder City’s drive-thru Trunk or Treat at Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday, October, 23, and they’re inviting the public to help catch them.