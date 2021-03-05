MGM's Wet Republic reopens as part of the resort's pool experience

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Happening today, more hotel and casinos are reopening their pools!
MGM's Wet Republic is reopening as an extension of the resort's pool.
Reservations are required and you need to be at least 21 to get in.
If you're more of a night owl, the terrace at OMNIA Nightclub is also opening.
That's at Caesars Palace.
The club will operate as a lounge for now.
Reservations are also required.