MGM's Wet Republic reopens as part of the resort's pool experience

Happening today, more hotel and casinos are reopening their pools! MGM's Wet Republic is reopening as an extension of the resort's pool.
Posted at 6:59 AM, Mar 05, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Happening today, more hotel and casinos are reopening their pools!

MGM's Wet Republic is reopening as an extension of the resort's pool.

PREVIOUS: Las Vegas clubs, pools prepare to reopen amid loosening COVID-19 safety precautions

Reservations are required and you need to be at least 21 to get in.

If you're more of a night owl, the terrace at OMNIA Nightclub is also opening.

That's at Caesars Palace.

PREVIOUS: MGM Resorts kicks off 2021 pool season beginning March 1

The club will operate as a lounge for now.

Reservations are also required.

