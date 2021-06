LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MGM Resorts International today launched its 100-megawatt solar array, the hospitality industry’s largest directly sourced renewable electricity project worldwide.

The array’s clean energy now produces up to 90% of MGM Resorts’ Las Vegas daytime power needs, spanning 65 million square feet of buildings across 13 properties and more than 36,000 rooms on the Las Vegas Strip, including Bellagio, ARIA, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand and The Mirage, among others.