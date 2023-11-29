MGM Resorts employees assemble 200,000 meals for those experiencing food insecurity

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Helping residents living with food insecurity.

Tuesday, MGM Resorts employees took part in "Feed the Funnel" at T-Mobile Arena. It's high energy with a goal to put together 200,000 meals for local nonprofits in the valley.

According to a media release, the meals will benefit Catholic Charities, the Just One Project, and Lutheran Social Services.

We spoke with some volunteers on what it means to them to help the community.

"This is an amazing event, just to be part of it, just to be able to participate," said Celia Jones, manager of events for MGM Resorts. "Just to give back to our community is really important."

"It is exciting to see all those materials but it's even more exciting when you get to the end of the day and none of them are here," said Maria Jose Gatti, vice president of philanthropy and community engagement at MGM Resorts. "They're all gone, packed, and ready to be shipped to a nonprofit here locally that will use them and distribute them."

Gatti also says the plan is to do this initiative more often, especially during the holidays.