Melissa Tanner awarded Clark County School District's Teacher of the Year

CLARK COUNTY (KTNV) — A Clark County School District teacher is being honored by the district.

Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara surprised Melissa Tanner at Sunrise Acres Elementary School with the Teacher of the Year award on Friday.

The superintendent says Tanner's students are outperforming others in the district and credits the passion she has for the job.

"I love my students. I love working with the kids, seeing the growth they make and just getting to be part of their lives," said Tanner.

Supt. Jara also gave out awards for Support Professional of the Year and School Administrator of the Year.