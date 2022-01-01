Watch
Meet Valley Health System's first baby of the new year born in Las Vegas

Valley Health System
Baby Decker rang in the new year with his parents, Katelin and Brandon Lewis, arriving promptly at midnight (00:00), January 1, 2022. He was born at Summerlin Hospital. (Credit: Valley Health System)
Posted at 10:53 AM, Jan 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-01 13:53:40-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to Valley Health System, Baby Decker rang in the new year with his parents, Katelin and Brandon Lewis, arriving promptly at midnight on January 1, 2022.

He was born at Summerlin Hospital and weighs eight pounds, one ounce and is 19.5 inches long.

A Valley Health System representative says his big sister, Navy, is looking forward to meeting him!

The Valley Health System is a system of care in Southern Nevada and has six hospitals: Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Henderson Hospital, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Congratulations to the family!

