Meet Valley Health System's first baby of the new year born in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to Valley Health System, Baby Decker rang in the new year with his parents, Katelin and Brandon Lewis, arriving promptly at midnight on January 1, 2022.

He was born at Summerlin Hospital and weighs eight pounds, one ounce and is 19.5 inches long.

A Valley Health System representative says his big sister, Navy, is looking forward to meeting him!

The Valley Health System is a system of care in Southern Nevada and has six hospitals: Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Henderson Hospital, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Congratulations to the family!

