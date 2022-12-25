Meet Richard Miller, Albertson's volunteer Santa Claus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For 365 days out of the year, he goes by the name Richard Miller. A UPS driver by day, he doubles as Kris Kringle by night.

Miller starts growing out his beard early in the summer to keep up with the winter look demand. After Thanksgiving, he starts making his rounds at 23 Albertson’s Las Vegas locations, something he says his wife asked him to do years ago and he happily agreed to.

But even before Miller was Santa for hundreds of people, he was Santa for his own kids, until one year his youngest daughter realized he was dad.

Jeni Miller, Richard’s wife, says dressing up as Santa gives Richard joy, and it reminds people to slow down and find the good in their days.