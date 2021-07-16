Watch
PositivelyLV

Actions

Marshawn Lynch's Beastmode store opens in Las Vegas

items.[0].videoTitle
Beastmode is now open on the Las Vegas Strip. Former Raider Marshawn Lynch has opened his new apparel store in the Shoppes at Mandalay Place, and from the moment doors opened, fans of Lynch poured inside hoping for a chance to meet the man himself.
Posted at 12:24 AM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 03:24:28-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Beastmode is now open on the Las Vegas Strip.

Former Raider Marshawn Lynch has opened his new apparel store in the Shoppes at Mandalay Place, and from the moment doors opened, fans of Lynch poured inside hoping for a chance to meet the man himself.

"I mean it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I came here trying to test my luck and I was able to get a signature on the back of my jersey," said one fan. "Lifelong fan of course."

The store showcases Las Vegas-inspired apparel and accessories and some signed memorabilia.

Beastmode will be open seven days a week until at least 7 p-m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH