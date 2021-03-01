Mandalay Bay 1923 Prohibition Bar returning with live entertainment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 1923 Prohibition Bar at Mandalay Bay, open seven days a week, announces the return of live entertainment beginning March 6 with a special New Orleans Night featuring jazz singer Nieve Malandra.

The new, Prohibition-themed 1923 Prohibition Bar, is a private, hidden, modern speakeasy, serving bourbon spirits and signature barrel-aged specialty cocktails.

The elegant venue also hosts live burlesque shows, live rock band karaoke and bourbon education and tasting classes.

Nieve Malandra, a native of San Francisco, grew up singing in cafés and restaurants. After relocating to Los Angeles, she quickly became known as a versatile voice, mastering several styles and developing an expansive vocal range.

Malandra has worked in Las Vegas with her jazz band for several years, and she also performs as the lead female vocalist for the band Zowie Bowie.

The following live performance dates are below:

-March 6, 13 and 27 (9 p.m. to 12 a.m.)

-April 3, 10, 17 and 24 (9 p.m. to 12 a.m.)

For more information, check out their website.