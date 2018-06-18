Man who fostered 36 children shares his story

On the heels of Father's Day, there's a new call for people in the Las Vegas valley to become foster parents.

June is national reunification month, a month to celebrate bringing families together. To help, a local nonprofit named Olive Crest is calling all dads.

Becoming a foster parent is a huge commitment. Jamaal Moore loves it so much he's fostered 36 kids and now recruits new parents.

"Thirty-six and I didn't do it by myself. I had a village that really helped, you know, from my friends, my family, my own biological children," said Moore.

Moore has fostered for ten years. There have been many highs and lows. He's seen kids go off to college and join the workforce.

Right now, Olive Crest needs fathers badly.

There's no doubt it's a lot of work. For Moore, Father's Day has a special meaning.

"Father's day, it's one of the biggest days that I love to celebrate. I love to celebrate Father's Day more than Christmas," said Moore.

For Ashlee and John Basquez, a wife and husband who are about to become foster parents, Father's day has new meaning. After trying to have children of their own, they decided they wanted to foster.

The couple completed weeks of classes.

Sometimes fostering can lead to adoption, but not always. John and Ashlee Basquez are okay with that.

You can be single or married to foster. The bare minimum requirements are simple in John's eyes.

"If you have love in your heart that's all you need and men need to step out of their own way and allow their humanity out," said John Basquez.