Making the team, The Raiderettes to host 2023 NFL Season Auditions

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Established in 1961 as the Oakland Raiderettes, and now the Las Vegas Raiderettes, the dance team leaves behind glitter wherever they go, known as 'Footballs Fabulous Females'.

It's a sisterhood, rooted in community outreach and lifting each other up. “I let our new generation of Las Vegas Raiderettes know what this team means to me and it’s family,” said Shaniah the current Raiderette Team Captain.

Shaniah served as team Captain for the Raiderettes, a team she’s been a part of for 7 years, traveling with the Raiderettes from Oakland to Las Vegas.

As the 2023 NFL Football season begins, Shaniah is hanging up her pom-poms, and curtsying off the field, as she completes her final season on the team.

Shaniah certainly left a mark on the organization, making Raiderette of the year, taking her to the ProBowl to represent the Raiders as a Pro-Bowl cheerleader, Pro-dancing’s highest honor.

“There’s so many different elements to being a Raiderette. Obviously, the performance aspect of it being out on the field, filling Allegiant Stadium's energy with all of our Raider fans, and then of course there’s the element where you’re out in the community being a true advocate and ambassador for the organization. The third element and final element is just being a good sister. My family is really small so this has been an extension of my family for so long," said Raiderette Veteran Shaniah.

Known as a 'dream team' for many dancers, making the Raiderettes can be a challenge.

“The Raiders have always been my dream team because back home we’re really really big Raider fans. They were like the first pro-cheerleaders that like I’ve ever laid my eyes on so I was locked in," said Raiderette Veteran Mackenzie.

Mackenzie has been dancing with the Raiderettes for 4 seasons, and has had quite the journey becoming a part of the silver-and-black.

"I didn’t make it my first time, I actually didn’t make it my second time and on the third time, and actually in total it was my thirteenth audition going through audition processes ,” said Mackenzie.

Mackenzie traveled and audtioned all over California until she finally made her dream squad, proving that dedication and hard work pay off.

The Raiderettes are currently led by Director Tiphanie McNiff, who understands the dedication it takes to be on the team firsthand.

“I was fortunate enough to spend four seasons cheering for the Oakland Raiderettes. With our recent move to Las Vegas we really put forth so much effort to get out in front of the community to help and something exciting that the Raiderettes will be offering this year is we’re actually opening up our studio to the general public where will be offering classes for both youth and adults," said Director Tiphanie Mcniff.

Each year the Raiderettes offer Prep Classes, and visit local high school dance teams to pay it forward to the next generation of dancers.

Outside of the glitz and glam, we got to get a glimpse of what it really takes to be a part of the team, as tryouts for the upcoming 2023 NFL Season are this Saturday April 16th.

Veteran Mackenzie offering some advice to Raiderette hopefuls.

"You are going to audition for the Raiderettes, the best team best dance team in the NFL. Open your ears, open your heart, go hard dance hard, smile big and just have a good time," said Mackenzie.

As Veteran Shaniah passes the torch, she says she she’s grateful for the experience the Raiderettes have given her.

“I definitely am always going to cherish the journey that I have had, but, I feel like what I was meant to do on the team is done. I think that our new set of veterans and new Raiderette hopefuls are going to do an amazing job. I’m really excited to see what they do as I move on and watch from the stands," said Shaniah.

Registration deadline for tryouts is this Friday, April 8 and tryouts will be taking place Saturday, April 16th in Henderson at the Intermountain healthcare performance center and Raiders headquarters.

To register for Raiderette auditions click here.

