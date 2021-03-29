Menu

Makers & Finders unveils new menu at Las Vegas locations

Posted at 1:25 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 16:47:08-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Famous for its wide selection of inspired Latin cuisine, exceptional craft coffee, innovative cocktails and more, Makers & Finders says it is thrilled to announce a new menu rolling out this spring.

The menu will be arriving first at its Arts District location on April 5, followed by Downtown Summerlin on April 12.

Makers & Finders team will be unveiling new creations across their entire menu, from breakfast and lunch to dinner and dessert.

Guests can expect to see comfort foods and vegan-friendly options, including the Breakfast Empanada Skillet ($13) featuring two breakfast empanadas filled with chorizo, eggs, potatoes and cheddar cheese, served with rice, beans and avocado, house sauce and queso fresco; La Bandeja Paisa ($20) featuring 6 oz. grilled filet mignon, crispy pork belly, fried maduros, sunny side egg, Spanish rice, black beans, sliced avocado and queso fresco; The Ranchero Burger ($18) featuring a 7 oz. house patty, rajas, caramelized onions, black beans, sunny side egg, crispy pork belly, cilantro lime crema and queso fresco inside a toasted brioche bun; Spanish Cioppino ($28) featuring octopus, shrimp, scallops, calamari and crispy sourdough crustini; and much more.

Also, the coffee bar will introduce never-before-seen dessert cocktails, including the Espresso Martini 2.0 ($11) featuring Grey Goose essences strawberry and lemongrass, Kahlua, espresso, vanilla syrup and whipped cream; White Chocolate Emulsion ($12) featuring Bacardi spiced rum, milk, espresso and white mocha steamed together over a chocolate sphere with a fluffy surprise inside; and Lavender Sorbet Spritz ($12), a tableside cocktail featuring Martini Fiero, Martini Rossi Prosecco, lavender and coconut sorbets and lemon juice.

Dessert lovers can also enjoy all-new sweets, including the Enyucado Cheesecake ($10) featuring layered cassava and coconut cake and cheesecake with a coconut graham cracker crust, guava and meringue; Rosé Tres Leches ($9) featuring Chiffon sponge cake soaked in a rosé-infused coconut milk, Italian meringue and assorted fruits; and a Vegan Espresso Flan ($9) with coconut milk flan, espresso caramel, assorted fruits and coconut whipped cream.

For more information and to make reservations, click here.

