Watch Now
PositivelyLV

Actions

Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada unveils new wish-themed exam room at The Cure 4 The Kids Foundation

Make-A-Wish
Associated Press
Make-A-Wish
Posted at 8:22 AM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 11:22:22-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new patient exam room at the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation has been transformed into a room themed around Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada.

The room will feature a painted mural by artist and illustrator Juan Muniz, who conceived artwork for other patient exam rooms at Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, including the Criss Angel and Gwen Stefani-themed rooms.

Angel, whose son Jonny Crisstopher was treated at Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, is a friend and supporter of both nonprofits. Angel will be joining the ceremony commemorating the Make-A-Wish room as the event host.

At the brief ceremony, 15-year-old wish kid Adison Tomasiello-Harvey, a Cure 4 The Kids Foundation patient, will learn she and her family are headed for Disney World the next day.

Diagnosed at a young age with Hypogammaglobulinemia, Adison does not produce enough antibodies to fight off illness, so she continually battles other conditions, including asthma and multiple allergies.

The Make-A-Wish room will be the first exam room at Cure 4 The Kids Foundation to feature a digital monitor, which will play a video showcasing the Make-A-Wish process for wish-granting as well as a QR code that will direct families to the organization’s referral page.

The room will help increase awareness for families of children receiving treatment at Cure 4 The Kids Foundation that their child may be eligible to receive a wish. Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada has cited their partnership with Cure 4 The Kids Foundation as the source of the most eligible medical referrals to the organization.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH