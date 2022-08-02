Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada unveils new wish-themed exam room at The Cure 4 The Kids Foundation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new patient exam room at the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation has been transformed into a room themed around Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada.

The room will feature a painted mural by artist and illustrator Juan Muniz, who conceived artwork for other patient exam rooms at Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, including the Criss Angel and Gwen Stefani-themed rooms.

Angel, whose son Jonny Crisstopher was treated at Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, is a friend and supporter of both nonprofits. Angel will be joining the ceremony commemorating the Make-A-Wish room as the event host.

At the brief ceremony, 15-year-old wish kid Adison Tomasiello-Harvey, a Cure 4 The Kids Foundation patient, will learn she and her family are headed for Disney World the next day.

Diagnosed at a young age with Hypogammaglobulinemia, Adison does not produce enough antibodies to fight off illness, so she continually battles other conditions, including asthma and multiple allergies.

The Make-A-Wish room will be the first exam room at Cure 4 The Kids Foundation to feature a digital monitor, which will play a video showcasing the Make-A-Wish process for wish-granting as well as a QR code that will direct families to the organization’s referral page.

The room will help increase awareness for families of children receiving treatment at Cure 4 The Kids Foundation that their child may be eligible to receive a wish. Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada has cited their partnership with Cure 4 The Kids Foundation as the source of the most eligible medical referrals to the organization.