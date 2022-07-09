LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday, July 9, Make-A-Wish® Southern Nevada will grant eight-year-old Bradley's wish to have a water therapy pool along with a surprise pool party with all his loved ones.

Bradley has battled with a nervous system disorder since childbirth. Because of his condition, he is wheelchair-bound and suffers from muscle spasms and seizures.

According to Make-A-Wish®, Bradley remains very optimistic about his condition despite all the challenges, and never fails to put a smile on every person he meets.

Bradley's family members say he enjoys being in the pool because it allows him to move freely, and a wheelchair-accessible pool will help him feel more independent. But above all else, they say, Bradley enjoys spending time outside with his family.