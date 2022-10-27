Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada makes Las Vegas teen’s dream theme park vacation come true

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada recently teamed up with Cityneon Holdings’ Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N inside Treasure Island Las Vegas to surprise a local teen and his family with a dream vacation to the theme park capital of the world.

16-year-old Erick, a high school junior who goes by his middle name of Josh, wished for a trip to Orlando, Florida. At the Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. inside Treasure Island, the family was met with a surprise celebration at which Josh’s dream of being immersed in a universe of superheroes was revealed.

During the trip, Josh and his family stayed at Give Kids the World Village, a Florida nonprofit resort that provides no-cost lodging to children with serious conditions and their families. The family spent the next week exploring Orlando’s multiple theme parks, including Walt Disney World and Universal Studios.

“They say it takes a village to raise a child, but we here at Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada believe it takes a community to grant a wish,” said Scott Rosenzweig, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada. “We couldn’t grant wishes like Erick’s without community partners such as Cityneon. We’re grateful for their partnership and can’t wait to see the pictures from Erick’s wish trip to Orlando, Florida.”

“Making a positive impact in the Southern Nevada community by helping those faced with challenges to find their strength is a top priority for our team,” said Zoe Tan, Head of Business Development and General Manager of Victory Hill Exhibitions, Cityneon Holdings. “Working alongside Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada to make Josh’s wish come to life was truly incredible and we hope to continue this partnership and create unique memories for many more families.”

As a Super Hero fan, Josh was excited to experience the numerous Marvel-related attractions at Universal Studios, including Marvel Super Hero Island® in Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Josh identifies especially with Iron Man – a hero is known for having a repaired heart – since Josh himself was diagnosed at birth with congenital heart disease. Josh was an infant when he had his very first heart surgery, and at just three years old, he underwent another surgery, after which Josh went into kidney failure and has been on dialysis and oxygen ever since.

Like Iron Man, Josh lives heroically with his condition and has remained positive despite the numerous medical challenges he faces on a daily basis.

Josh loved sharing his theme park experience with his family, who has given him the support, care and encouragement he needs throughout his medical journey. The memories of a special trip to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios will help provide the Las Vegas teen the strength to continue to battle congenital heart disease and kidney failure.