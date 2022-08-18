Make-A-Wish recipient dances with Derek Hough at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Make-A-Wish partnered with three-time Emmy award winner and six-time Dancing with the Stars champion, Derek Hough to grant the wish of 16-year-old Reese from Hamilton, Ohio.

Reese, who has epilepsy, is a former competitive dancer and it was her wish to meet Derek and see him perform live in Derek Hough: No Limit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

According to a news release, Derek met with Reese and her family before his show inside The Summit Showroom. The group posed for pictures before going inside the theatre for a Q&A session and tour.

For the grand finale, unbeknownst to Reese, Derek did more than make her wish come true by inviting Reese on stage to dance with him, putting the biggest smile on her face.

In addition, Reese and her family spent the weekend in one of the resort’s luxurious suites, experienced a gondola ride and had a pre-show dinner at Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano.