Magical Memories hosts guest artist events in April

Magical Memories Featuring Disney Fine Art will host guest artist events throughout April at their flagship gallery inside Caesars Forum Shops.

Bringing the beloved stories and characters to life for families and fans of all ages through innovative art products and experiences, Magical Memories Featuring Disney Fine Art is hosting free, special artist events at their flagship gallery inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. Live painting, free art classes for all ages and skill levels, book signings, meet and greets and more with many of the most popular and prolific Disney fine artists are planned for the coming weeks. Upcoming guests Include paper sculpture Artist Karin Arruda, Tennessee Loveless, John Ramirez and Michelle St. Laurent. Here is a schedule of free events and artist appearances.

April 6-8: Karin Arruda

Paper sculpture artist Karin Arruda will create art live at the gallery on April 6 from 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. On April 7 she will demonstrate her talents from 12-2 p.m., just prior to hosting a first-ever free Paper Sculpture Class for all ages and skill levels from 3- 4 p.m. Visitors can catch her creating her paper masterpieces again on April 7 from 5-7 p.m. and on April 8 from 12-3 p.m.

April 12-15: Tennessee Loveless

Talented pop artist Tennessee Loveless will be live painting and signing books during the monthly Art Walk on April 12 from 7-9 p.m. On April 13 and April 14, catch Tennessee from 12-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. On April 15, he will be painting and signing from 12-2 p.m. and again from 4-6 p.m.

April 20-21: John Ramirez

Artist John Ramirez will be painting and signing live at the gallery on April 20 and 21 from 12-2 p.m. and again 5-7 p.m. He will host a free animation class for all ages and skill levels on both days from 3-4 p.m.

April 27-29: Michelle St. Laurent

Meet Michelle St. Laurent and see her paint live on April 27 and 28 from 12-2 p.m. and again from 5-7 p.m. On April 28, Michelle will support the Autism Awareness community and will also host a free drawing class from 3-4 p.m. Catch her at the gallery on April 29 painting and signing works from 12-2 p.m. and from 4-6 p.m.

The flagship gallery of Magical Memories Featuring Disney Fine Art is located on Level 3 of The Forum Shops near the spiral escalator. The gallery is open from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday.

