M Resort and Tropicana Hotel launching 'myheroes' program

Penn National Gaming, Inc., M Resort Spa Casino and Tropicana Las Vegas announced that in celebration of Armed Forces Day on May 15, they will be launching a new initiative to honor active-duty military, veterans and first responders.

The “myheroes” program is an exclusive, fully integrated extension of Penn National’s industry leading mychoice rewards loyalty program, which will provide our nation’s heroes access to exclusive discounts and offers at Penn National’s 41 properties in 19 States.

The “myheroes” program was the brainchild of Tosh Anderson, Director of Marketing at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, and William Zeralsky, Vice President of Marketing Strategy at Penn National’s Las Vegas Service Center. Mr. Anderson proudly served in the United States Army and Mr. Zeralsky has a brother currently serving in the Navy.

All of Penn National’s properties will feature special benefits and unique events throughout the year for their active-duty military, veterans and first responder patrons. For example, all myheroes members will receive a tier upgrade to Advantage, a commemorative pin and a special players club card at signup. Each myheroes member will also be allowed to designate a family member or friend to share in all the same benefits, rewards and gifts of the program.

In addition, properties will provide dining and retail discounts, as well as hotel discounts of up to 30% at all properties with such amenities. Special promotions and events for qualified patrons will be featured throughout the year.

At M Resort Spa Casino starting May 15, all active-duty military, veterans and first responders can take advantage of exclusive discounts and offers with myheroes, our newest addition to mychoice. Eligible guests can sign up for a myheroes card at the casino cage.

To further celebrate our heroes, M Resort Spa Casino has planned the following:

$10,000 myheroes Celebration Slot Tournament May 30

From 2 – 8 p.m.

- First Place receives $5,000 Free SlotPlay®. Also, myheroes members who place in the Top 10 will receive DOUBLE the prize.

- All myheroes member will receive one free entry when their myheroes status is verified at the mychoice Center beginning May 15 through 8 p.m. on May 30.

- All mychoice and myheroes members may earn entries into the tournament on May 30 from 4 a.m. to 7:59 p.m. by earning 250 tier points, maximum three earned entries.

At Tropicana Las Vegas starting May 15, all active-duty military, veterans and first responders can take advantage of exclusive discounts and offers with myheroes, our newest addition to mychoice. Eligible guests can sign up for a myheroes card at the casino cage.

To further celebrate our heroes, Tropicana Las Vegas has planned three weekends of fun and prizes.

$10K myheroes Slot Tournament May 15 -16

From 12 - 4 p.m., all participants who present a myheroes card at the casino cage will receive a free first entry. Earn 100 tier points from Friday, May 14 through Sunday, May 16 at 4 p.m. to receive an entry into the $10K myheroes Slot Tournament. Swipe your mychoice card at a kiosk to print your entry voucher and present it at the Slot Tournament Area. For every additional 250 tier points earned, players get a bonus entry for another chance to play. Up to 4 bonus entries can be earned per weekend.

myheroes Swipe & Win May 18 – 23

From 5 a.m. – 11:59 p.m., win up to $1,000 every day. Earn 100 tier points each promotional day to receive an entry. Once you’ve earned your points, swipe your mychoice card at one of the kiosks located by the casino cage to reveal your Free SlotPlay prize. Plus, earn an additional 200 tier points each day to receive a second entry for a chance to win even more Free SlotPlay.

$10K myheroes Slot Tournament

Join us for a second weekend of slot tournament fun May 29- May 30. Rules and prizes remain the same as the first tournament and tier points must be earned between May 28 - May 30 at 4 p.m.

More information on the program can be found here.