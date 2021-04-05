LVMPD welcomes new public information director

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department welcomes former broadcast news executive Jamie Ioos today as its new director of the Office of Public Information.

Ioos has 30 years of experience in broadcast media, both television and radio. She has worked in multiple cities around the country including Boston and Phoenix.

She is no stranger to Las Vegas, having worked at the local NBC affiliate for seven years.

“I am honored to be working alongside the men and women of the LVMPD,” Ioos said. “The pride is evident in the work they do every day in partnering with our community to make Las Vegas one of the safest cities in America.”

Ioos has received three Emmy awards for producing television newscasts. She has been leading teams of journalists both on-air and behind the scenes since the mid1990s. Ioos has a degree in Journalism from the University of Minnesota Minneapolis.

She replaces former PIO Director Carla Alston.