LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Father's Day send off.

LVMPD posting this video to Facebook over the weekend.

It's of Officer Albert Beas retiring earlier this month after 25 years of service.

His son, Nikalus came on the radio to congratulate his father as he signed off for the last time.

We hope former Officer Beas and all the dads out there had a happy Father's Day.