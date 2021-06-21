LVMPD hosts tryouts for Bolden Lions Football Club

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Happening today LVMPD's Bolden Area Command will be hosting soccer tryouts for the Bolden Lions Football Club.

It's the second year for the boys team.

And the first year they will have a girls team.

The focus of the program is to challenge players on and off the field.

It's free to play.

Tryouts are open to boys and girls between 14 - 18 years old.

Their current grades do not matter, but they must be willing to maintain a 2.5 grade point average once they are accepted into the team.

Tryouts run today through Wednesday at Buckskin Basin Park from 6 to 9 p.m.