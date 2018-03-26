LVA is recipient of EDC Week Charity Initiative

Insomniac surprised the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts (LVA) with a special ceremony announcing them as the recipient of this year’s Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Week Charity Initiative. The student jazz band greeted guests at the LVA’s Lowden Theater, where Rich Thomas, Vice President of Content & Culture with Insomniac, shared the good news that the LVA and its nonprofit counterpart, Friends of the Las Vegas Academy, would be the recipients this year.

The LVA is a nationally-recognized magnet high school serving approximately 1,700 students. It is dedicated to providing students the opportunity to pursue a conservatory in the areas of dance, music, theater or the visual arts. Through the arts, the LVA promotes motivation, empowerment and challenging each student to be academic, artistic and compassionate.

Since the program began in 2015, the annual charitable initiative has raised more than $350,000 for local Las Vegas charities, including Culture Shock Las Vegas, The Shade Tree, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.

A limited number of general admission and VIP tickets for EDC Las Vegas are available for purchase here. For more information and to stay up to date with current announcements surrounding EDC Las Vegas, visit edclasvegas.com.