"Lucky Sevens" Film challenge debut to benefit seven non-profits

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A film challenge championed by actor Ben Stobber to give film makers purpose during the socially distanced and not so camera friendly early days of the pandemic has ended, and the proceeds from ticket sales will go to deserving non-profits picked by winning directors.

The Lucky Sevens Film Challenge charged seven directors to make seven films shot in seven days on a $7,000 budget.

"I don't think people understand how difficult this was," Brenda Daly, director of Rogue Angel, said.

Daly is one of a trio of local directors to make it past the finish line joining Mike Conway, director of Drone Down, and Dale Neven, director of House in Time.

To make her accomplishment more impressive, this has been Daly's first time making a feature length picture.

This weekend at Galaxy Theaters at the Boulevard Mall people will actually get to see her work.

"I'm very nervous," she said. "I know it's good, but it just makes me nervous because I really wanted it to be received well."

The challenge was crowd funded with the largest supporter, Michael Beran from Wildlife Command Center, playing Big Foot in Connway's Down Drone.

"Oh, this has been a great experience," Conway said. "It was like, I would not have made this film if it wasn't for their offer."

The seven organizations receiving donations from 100% of ticket sales are the Those Left Behind Foundation, Burly Cares, In Jesus Name Medical Ministry, Leah Willis Dance Arts Program, Hookers for Jesus, Heaven Can Wait Animal Society, and Project 150.

The three local diirectors said they're proud to have overcome the pandemic through this challenge, and they're looking forward to a more normal world on the other side.

"We're going to come out of it and, you know, hopefully not worry about all these restrictions and not being able to get close to anybody," Conway said. "You can do kissing scenes now."

Tickets are still available for some of the seven screenings on Saturday and Sunday by clicking here.